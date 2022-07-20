Malayalam
A month-old dies after ambulance crashes into KSRTC bus at Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 20, 2022 11:37 PM IST
The ambulance that was involved in the accident at Mulankunnathukavu.
A month-old baby boy died after an ambulance crashed into the rear of a KSRTC bus at Mulakunnathukavu near Wadakkancherry here on Wednesday.

Mangalam-natives Shafeeq and Anshida were travelling in the ambulance with their twins when the accident occurred, at 8.30 pm.

The couple was rushing one of the twins, with respiratory issues, to a hospital. According to Manorama News, the baby with the respiratory trouble survived with injuries.

The KSRTC bus had applied sudden brake after a two-wheeler rider slipped and fell before it. The front side of the speeding ambulance that rammed into the bus was damaged.

