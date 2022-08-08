Not publicising LDF govt's shortcomings to protect coalition: Pannyan Raveendran

Ettumanur: The shortcomings of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government are not listed out in public to protect the coalition, CPI National Control Commission Convenor Pannyan Raveendran said while inaugurating the CPI District representatives conference here on Sunday.

“LDF Government may have drawbacks. The CPI may have to make compromises on many aspects when it is a coalition government,” he said.

“We cannot blame anyone for saying the party has ‘surrendered’. The coalition must move forward without any hassle. CPI is a party which engages in criticism and self-criticism,” Pannyan Raveendran said.

Criticisms are raised at the conference venues. Open discussions are held here, he added.

National executive member K E Ismail, state assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri, state executive member E Chandrashekharan, Farm Labour association state president A K Chandran, Women's wing state secretary P Vasantham, District secretary C K Sasidharan and welcome committee chairman V B Binu spoke during the event.

Senior leader K C Kumaran hoisted the flag. C K Sasidharan presented the report. The conference and discussions will continue today. District Council and the secretary would be elected on Monday.

Demand for AIIMS hospital in Velloor

CPI District Conference has raised a demand to establish an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Velloor. The project, which was announced by the Centre, must come up at the erstwhile- Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL) factory land taken over by the State Government. AIIMS can be set up here by excluding the area required for establishing the State’s Kerala Paper Products Limited (KPPL).

During the Achutha Menon Government in Kerala, 687 acres of land were acquired and handed over to the HNL, laying a condition that the land must not be used for any other purposes. When the Central Government decided to sell the HNL, Kerala could take over the land for KPPL highlighting this condition. The State Government is currently moving forward with diversification plans including the establishment of a rubber park here.