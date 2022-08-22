Expensive Onam on the cards as vegetable prices go through the roof

Thiruvananthapuram: This Onam could burn a big hole in every Keralite's pocket. With the festival season fast approaching, the prices of vegetables and condiments have skyrocketed. While the price of vegetables has registered an increase of up to Rs 40, rice has gone from Rs 38 to Rs 53.

With crop damages caused by incessant rain in Kerala and neighbouring states coinciding with the festival season, a sumptuous Onasadhya (Onam feast) will be an expensive affair this year.

Rain plays spoilsport

Farmers in the state, who had begun cultivating vegetables in anticipation of Onam, lost all their harvest to unprecedented rain. With a similar situation taking place in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, there is not much hope of produce arriving from neighbouring states as well.

Fruits and vegetables like mangoes, ginger, lemons and yams, which are all considered essentials for an Onasadhya, cost close to Rs 100 now. Though cabbage and carrots have been priced at Rs 60 per kilogram now, it will go up by Rs 20 during 'Uthrada pachil', a day when Onam shopping will be at its zenith.

The price of green chilly has gone up from Rs 30 to Rs 70, while ground chillies cost Rs 300.

Tomato, onion and lady's finger are the only vegetables that haven't witnessed a huge rise in price, providing some relief.

But, even if one manages to make a couple of curries, cooking rice seems like a luxury at this point. In the last two months, the price of rice has gone up by Rs 15.

Though stocks are low in all shops, Onam rush has started early this time, say traders.