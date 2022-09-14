Petrol pumps to shut down, go on strike in Kerala on Sept 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Confederation of Kerala Petroleum Dealers Association will go on strike on September 23 by shutting down fuel stations across the state.

The Confederation called for the strike demanding the availability of regular petrol in adequate quantities at pumps of Hindustan Petroleum and to protest the government-owned company's decision to force them to sell costlier premium petrol.

"In the current scenario, the company can't even ensure adequate supply of regular petrol to retailers. Forcing us to sell premium petrol at such a time is not the right move," the association said.

Retailers said the company has ignored their earlier petitions in this regard.

The dealers said they had no other option but to go on strike if their grievances are not resolved.