Dual status is not a problem, can manage both titles: Gehlot

Kochi: With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kerala on Thursday.

Hinting that he may not resign as Rajasthan Chief Minister even if he becomes the Congress president, he said that would be able manage both positions.

He said a majority of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) have passed resolution that Rahul Gandhi should be the president.

"I know the election is near, but a majority of PCCs, including the Rajasthan PCC, has asked Rahul Gandhi to assume the top post in the party," he said while meeting reporters in Kochi.

"Today, situation in the country is worsening by the day. Constitution is being shreded into pieces, and the democracy is in peril. In such a situation, we need a strong opposition."

He said that only Congress can be that party, and added "We all believe that Rahul Gandhi can be the one to lead the party. So I have come here as a last ditch effort to request him to be the party president," said Gehlot.