Poll manifesto shows wrong India map, Tharoor admits error, apologises

New Delhi: On the day he filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Congress presidential election, Thiruvananthapuram MP and senior leader Shashi Tharoor courted controversy when his manifesto for the elaborate plans to revamp the grand old party carried a distorted map of India.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh were missing from the map included in the manifesto which Tharoor’s office shared with the media.

After this drew flak on social media, corrections were made and Tharoor himself took to Twitter to offer his "unconditional apology" for the error.

Re the troll storm on a manifesto map: No one does such things on purpose. A small team of volunteers made a mistake. We rectified it immediately &I apologise unconditionally for the error. Here’s the manifesto:

English: https://t.co/aKPpji9Z8M

Hindi: https://t.co/7tnkY9kTiO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 30, 2022

It was a mistake on the part of a small team of volunteers, Tharoor said.

In response to the social media storm this error created, Tharoor posted a video from a 2018 function held by Inter-Parliamentary Union.

In the video, Tharoor is seen admonishing his Pakistan counterparts for misrepresenting the facts on Jammu and Kashmir and recycling a false narrative "for narrow political purposes and petty territorial ambitions".

Tharoor has a penchant for big words and perfect tweets.

Tharoor is contesting the Congress presidential polls to bring about a change in the Congress party that has been suffering electoral defeats in the past few years.



He will take on Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is rumoured to have the backing of the Nehru-Gandhi family. However, Tharoor labelled him as a 'candidate of continuity'.

"If you want change and progress with an eye to the rest of the 21st century, then I hope I will stand for that change," the Thiruvananthapuram MP had said.