Assault complaint by teacher: cops may book MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly

Thiruvananthapuram: After initially refusing to act, the police is likely to register a case against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappily on a complaint filed by a woman accusing him of physically assaulting her at Kovalam.



The complainant, a teacher, gave a detailed statement before the police on Tuesday. She had levelled the charges against the legislator when produced before a magistrate and claimed that the MLA offered her money to withdraw the charges.

According to the complaint, the MLA, a friend of the woman, beat her up following an argument.

The police have now decided to lodge a case on the basis of her statement.

Upon being produced before the magistrate and the Vachiyoor police, the woman said she was sticking to the charges levelled against the MLA, who denied any wrongdoing.

Eldhose Kunnappily and the woman reached Kovalam on September 14. They indulged in a heated argument over some petty matter.

The woman charged the MLA with beating her, following a verbal spat. Though she handed over a complaint in this regard to the city police commissioner, no case was lodged then.

The news about the incident got leaked, and the police summoned her to register her detailed statement. In between, the Vanchiyoor police lodged a case based on reports of her going missing.

However, the woman appeared before the Kovalam police and insisted that her complaint be proceeded with and that she was sticking to the charges.

She also reported to the Vanchiyoor police station, where the missing complaint was registered, and lodged a statement before the magistrate.

Though the woman filed a complaint initially accusing the legislator of hitting her while travelling in a car, she failed to appear before the police station for close to two weeks.