Woman assault case: Rape charges slapped against Eldhose Kunnappilly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Crime Branch on Thursday slapped rape charges against Perumbavoor legislator Eldhose Kunnappily in connection with the woman assault case.

The development came following revelations by the woman that she was also molested. However, Eldhose has denied both the charges - of assault and rape.

His anticipatory bail plea will be considered by the Additional Sessions Court on October 15.

It was on September 28 that the woman lodged assault charges against Eldhose.

However, the case was delayed as Eldhose and even the police, as the woman claims, tried to settle the case.

She alleges that Eldhose had at one point even offered her Rs 30 lakhs to withdraw the complaint, but she stuck to it.

According to her complaint, a drunk Eldhose came uninvited to her house near Kovalam and thrashed her.

She alleged that later, on the same day, Eldhose took her to the capital city and harmed her.

Following the woman's allegation that the police had stalled the case, the CI was transferred, and the case was handed over to the Crime Branch.