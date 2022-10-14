'No ties with criminals': DGP lays down guidelines for police force

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant has directed all police personnel, from the ranks of constable to Director General of Police (DGP), to keep a distance from people with criminal backgrounds and to focus on serving people.

He has issued a fresh circular with 25 rules and guidelines, including the one on distancing from criminals, to be followed by the entire police force in the State.

The order has been issued as a decision by the high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The highlights of the DGP’s order

* The complainant should be given clear information without keeping them in a state of uncertainty. A copy of the FIR and the progress in the investigation must be given promptly to the complainant. Complainants, online and in person, must be given a complaint receipt. Human rights violations, illegal detention and third-degree methods must be avoided.

* Stringent action must be initiated against those instigating religious hatred. The police personnel engaged in the same work for a long time at the police stations must be assigned to other work. The Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) must identify the cops who are mentally stressed and talk to them to help ease their stress. Custodial torture will not be allowed. Interrogation rooms with modern facilities must be ensured in all districts.

* The policemen must prevent drug smuggling and drug abuse. The Superintendents of Police (SPs) must initiate strict action against the policemen who wash their hands off saying it is out of their station jurisdiction when an incident of abuse/ assault against women or children is reported. Women’s help desk must be ensured in all stations.

* In case of children being victimized in assaults under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the accused must be arrested immediately even if it is a relative or an acquaintance of the child. The Policemen must behave humanely towards transgenders. The Police must keep an eye on the senior citizens living alone.

* While arresting those addicted to drugs and those who are injured, they must be presented at the station only after a medical examination. Ensure that the CCTV cameras in the station are operational.

* Action must be initiated against those who fail to register a case in cybercrime incidents.

These directions were given to the officers ranking from DGPs down to the SPs.

Scrutiny on cops with links to mafia

DGP Anil Kanth observed that the number of cops establishing clandestine ties with criminals involved in illegal activities related to liquor, drugs, hawala, gold smuggling, contract killings, illegal sand mining, granite quarrying and smuggling is increasing the State Police force.

Police officers are found to carry out corruption and bias owing to such ties. Many officers have also been running trades and businesses by violating the service rules.

Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) must be charged against certain criminals who tend to raise their influence in the social front after illegally earning wealth by engaging in organised crimes including gold smuggling, drug smuggling, and ‘quotation’, states the DGP's circular.

The cops ranking from Sub Inspector to the DGP have been carrying out businesses in the names of their spouses, close relatives or benamis, running quarries, and maintaining close ties with notorious criminal gangs, the Intelligence wing had reported. The Chief Minister had earlier disclosed that he has a list of such policemen in the State’s Police force.