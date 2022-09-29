PFI ban: High-level meeting held at Kerala Police HQ

Thiruvananthapuram: A high-level meeting was held at the police headquarters here to discuss the next course of action regarding the implementation of the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the state.

The discussion, which was presided over by State Police Chief Anil Kanth, came close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's meeting, in which he directed government officials to proceed without undue haste to avoid any lapses or escalations.

It was decided in the meeting that district police chiefs would adopt measures to stop the illegal use of PFI offices and assets. They will also be responsible for halting all means of financial support to the banned organisation.

The district police chiefs can exercise the powers delegated by the special government order for this purpose. The officers shall carry out their duty in cooperation with the district magistrates.

The steps taken will be monitored by ADGP (Law & Order), Zonal IGs and Range DIGs. The State Police Chief has issued necessary instructions for the same.

The meeting was attended by ADGPs, IGs, DIGs and all district police chiefs.

The PFI was banned for a period of five years with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The notification proscribing the Islamic organisation was issued by the Union Government on Wednesday. The front's affiliates were banned as well.

The ban followed the massive crackdown on the PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the past week. Several leaders of the front were also detained.

The notification said PFI and its affiliates were indulging in unlawful activities, which were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony in the country and support militancy in the country.

It further said some of the PFI's founding members were the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

It said there had been many instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).