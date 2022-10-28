Athletics coach at Usha School kills self

Kozhikode: An athletics coach at Usha School of Athletics was found dead at the training hostel here on Friday.

The deceased, Jayanthi, 22, hailed from Tamil Nadu. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at 5am on Friday.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be determined.

Jayanthi joined Usha School a year back to coach students in field events. She was providing training to 27 students. She had a post graduate degree in Computer Science and Physical Eduction and a diploma in yoga.

She had attained a record in heptathlon in 2016 while she was a student at Bharatiyar University.

Jayanthi is the daughter of late Palaniswami and Kavitha.

The police have begun a probe in the matter.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of a psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)