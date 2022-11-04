Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala University passes resolution against Governor, second in 3 months

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 04, 2022 03:24 PM IST Updated: November 04, 2022 03:31 PM IST
D.Litt to President: VC dismissed Governor's proposal tersely in a handwritten note
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: For the second time, the Kerala University senate has passed a resolution against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of the university. Friday’s resolution was supported by 50 senate members and opposed by seven.

According to the senate, the Governor had violated rules in setting up a two-member search committee to appoint a new vice-chancellor. The resolution also demanded that the Governor should withdraw his notification on the search committee. The senate’s representative to the committee needs to be selected only after the Governor makes such a move, said the resolution.

Fifteen senate members who were expelled by the Governor, including two syndicate representatives belonging to the CPM, did not take part in Friday’s meeting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, during a senate meeting in August, a resolution had been passed which said that the formation of the search committee unilaterally by the Governor was a violation of the university rules and that the committee should be disbanded. Even though the vice-chancellor had sent this resolution to the Governor, he did not respond. Subsequently, the senate passed another resolution on Friday.

Pro-Left politicians had pointed out that withdrawing the first resolution by the senate would be considered as surrender by the state government before Khan in its tussle with him and also prove a political setback for the CPM.

Incidentally, the Kerala High Court had recently rapped the senate for passing a resolution against the Chancellor and delaying the election of its representative to the search committee for a new vice-chancellor.

Curiously, the agenda of Friday’s senate meeting did not include the election of its representative to the search committee even when Higher Education Minister R Bindu had earlier made an announcement in this regard. According to senate members, choosing a representative without withdrawing the resolution passed in August could invite legal action.

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.