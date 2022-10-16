Governor Khan to go ahead with Kerala University VC appointment

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has decided to go ahead with the appointment of the vice-chancellor (VC) to Kerala University. He wrote a letter to the VCs of Kerala, Calicut, MG, Kannur and Cusat varsities asking for a list of professors eligible at the earliest.

The stern move comes after expelling 15 members who were absent from the Senate meeting that was held recently.

The governor's letter comes as the term of the Kerala VC is coming to an end on October 24. Those who have completed 10 years in service are deemed eligible for the post of VC.

Usually, when the term of a VC expires, the responsibility is temporarily handed over to the other VCs. Hence, the governor's move is being seen as a deviation from the usual scheme of things.

Though a meeting of the Senate was convened following the governor's ultimatum to nominate a representative to the search committee, it had to be called off due to the full quorum not being present. The 15 members who chose to stay away were expelled.

The Raj Bhavan has decided not to back down and take drastic action against dissenters.