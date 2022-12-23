Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

At least four Sabarimala pilgrims killed in Kumily road accident

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 24, 2022 12:01 AM IST Updated: December 24, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Representative image. Photo: tommaso79/Shutterstock
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: At least four Sabarimala pilgrims were feared killed in a road accident at Kumily on Friday night.

Reports indicate that at least two others are seriously injured in the accident that occurred at Lower Periyar near Kumily.

There were reportedly ten pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, including a minor girl, inside the car. Four pilgrims died on the spot.

RELATED ARTICLES

The car taking the pilgrims to the Lord Ayyappa pilgrimage in Sabarimala reportedly fell into a gorge, over penstock pipes.

At least three others are still stuck inside the vehicle, reported Manorama News. Rescue operations are underway.
(to be updated)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.