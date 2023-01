Idukki: A tempo traveller carrying Sabarimala pilgrims fell into a gorge, injuring 14, near Kuttikanam here on Tuesday. No casualties were reported.

The incident happened around 6.30 pm. The pilgrims are natives of Bellary in Karnataka.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Mundakayam. As per reports, nobody suffered any grievous injuries.

The accident led to a huge traffic snarl on KK Road.