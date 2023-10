Erumeli: A bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh to Sabarimala met with an accident at Kanamala near Erumeli on Wednesday morning. The incident took place at 6:15am.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the bus, and it overturned while negotiating a curve. Passengers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals. Local residents, police, and a fire brigade carried out the rescue operation. Traffic was temporarily disrupted here after the accident.