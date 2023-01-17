Thiruvananthapuram man sentenced to life for murdering wife to remarry

Thiruvananthapuram: A Thiruvananthapuram man who murdered his wife to marry another woman was sentenced to life and fined Rs 60,000 by a court here on Tuesday.

The Additional Sessions Court in the capital pronounced the quantum of punishment on Anad-native Joy Antony for the murder of his wife Sunitha.

The crime occurred in August 2013. Joy attacked Sunitha with a hand tiller before setting her on fire.

The case was registered with the Nedumangad Police. At least 23 pieces of evidence and 26 witnesses were examined by the court.

Besides the murder, Joy was also accused of tampering with the evidence.