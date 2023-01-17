Malayalam
Thiruvananthapuram man sentenced to life for murdering wife to remarry

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 17, 2023 06:35 PM IST
Joy Antony (left) and Sunitha.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A Thiruvananthapuram man who murdered his wife to marry another woman was sentenced to life and fined Rs 60,000 by a court here on Tuesday.

The Additional Sessions Court in the capital pronounced the quantum of punishment on Anad-native Joy Antony for the murder of his wife Sunitha.

The crime occurred in August 2013. Joy attacked Sunitha with a hand tiller before setting her on fire.

The case was registered with the Nedumangad Police. At least 23 pieces of evidence and 26 witnesses were examined by the court.

Besides the murder, Joy was also accused of tampering with the evidence.

