'Minnal Murali' policeman Gibin Gopinath catches thief in real life

Actor Gibin Gopinath, who is a policeman in real life, has shared the joy of catching a thief who was stealing from him, and the story is just as dramatic as in movies.

Gibin caught a man stealing the music system from his car in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening. In a Facebook post, he said that was the first time he had caught a thief in his 16 years in the police force.

Gibin was taking his two-wheeler out to buy chocolates for his son when he noticed an auto blocking his car, which was parked on the roadside.

But to his surprise, Gibin found someone sitting in the driver's seat of his car. "For a minute I was puzzled. Isn't that my car?" Gibin wrote. Instead of confronting the stranger, Gibin waited and observed.

"In just a minute the man stepped out and he was holding the entire audio-video-monitor system of my car. He had an innocent smile on him too," Gibin said.

He has acted in the movies Minnal Murali, Cold Case and The Great Father to name a few. In most of those films, he played police roles.



Meanwhile, it didn't take long before the thief realised he was facing the owner of the car and began pleading his innocence. But Gibin had turned into police mode.

"I grabbed him by the scruff of his neck and gathered people. Then in no time, the police and papers arrived. Now the man is in the custody of the Museum Police."