Basil makes Kerala proud, wins best director award at Asian Academy Awards 2022

Basil Joseph whose superhero film 'Minnal Murali' went on to win much appreciation from critics and audiences alike recently won big at the Asian Academy Awards 2022.

The young actor-cum-filmmaker was adjudged the best director at the Asian Academy Awards 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Basil wrote: “I feel overwhelmed and honored to be declared as the the Best Director among 16 countries at the Asian Academy Awards 2022. Today,I feel prouder than ever to be a part of the Malayalam movie industry and to represent India on this stage,” he wrote.

The director was competing against Japanese filmmaker Gekidan Hitori's 'Asakusa Kid' in the final rounds and won by a margin of 0.17 points.

Both the films had premiered on Netflix. Taking to the podium, the young director said the Indian film industry has creating great content for a long time and have been striving to go global everytime. “I am glad to be a small part of that vision, all the way from Satyajith Ray, K G George, Padmarajan Bharathan, Khabir Khan, Anurag Kashyap,” he says.

He thanked the cast and crew of the film, the producers, VFX India, his family and friends who were also responsible for him and his film's success.

'Minnal Murali' is a coming-of-age movie, which revolves around two people who are suddenly gifted with superpowers. Both of them use it very differently. The director was appreciated for making a successful superhero film with local content.