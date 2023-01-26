Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Republic Day: President's medals for 11 officers in Kerala Police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 26, 2023 12:45 AM IST
Special Branch SP, Amose Mammen. Photo: Kerala Police
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

A total of 11 officers in the Kerala Police have been honoured with President's medals on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day.

Amose Mammen, Superintendent with State Special Branch, Thrissur City, has been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

RELATED ARTICLES

The other ten officers will receive the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are: P Prakash IPS (IG, Intelligence), Anup Kuruvilla John IPS (IG & Director, Cabinet Secretariat, New Delhi), KK Moideenkutty (SP, Crime Branch, Kozhikode & Wayanad), S Shamsudeen (DySP, Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau, Palakkad), GL Ajith Kumar (DySP, SSB, Thiruvananthapuram City Detachment), Aparna Lavakumar (GASI, Cyber Crime Police Station, Thrissur City), KV Pramodan (Inspector, V&ACB, Kannur), PR Rajendran (SI, Kerala Police Academy), CPK Bijulal (GSI, Special Branch, Kannur) and K Muraleedharan Nair (GSI, V&ACB, SIU II)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.