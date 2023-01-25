Padma Vibhushan for tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, Padma Bhushan for singer Vani Jairam

New Delhi: Six personalities, including tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, have been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian honour.

A total of 106 people were selected for Padma awards on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

Three of the six Padma Vibhushan awardees will be conferred with the award posthumously. They are, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, late politician, Mulayam Singh Yadav and architect Balkrishna Doshi.

Singer Vani Jairam. File photo: Manorama

The other Padma Vibhushan awardees are, former chief minister of Karnataka, SM Krishna and mathematician Srinivas Varadhan.

Meanwhile, nine will receive the third-highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. They are, singer Vani Jairam, educator Sudha Murthy, Kapil Kapoor, Kamlesh D Patel, Deepak Dhar, Swami Chinna Jeeyar, Sumar Kalyanpur, Kumar Mangalam Birla and SL Bhyrappa.

The list comprises 91 Padma Shri Awards, of whom 19 are women. The list also includes 2 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI.

