CM rejects proposal to mark fourth Saturday as holiday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2023 10:41 AM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo: Manorama
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File Photo: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the Administrative Reforms Commission's recommendation to mark the fourth Saturday of every month a holiday. The Kerala Non-Gazzetted Officers' (NGO) Union and the Secretariat Association had also opposed the move.

The Commission's proposal follows the chief secretary's recommendation to increase the working hours by 15 minutes and make Saturday a holiday.

The chief secretary had also proposed to reduce the existing 20 casual leaves to 18 per year. All unions, except the Kerala Secretariat Workers Association and the pro-CPM NGO Union, supported the move. The CM was given the last say in the matter.

