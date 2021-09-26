Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

CPM continues to nitpick results even four months after Assembly poll win

Our Correspondent
Published: September 26, 2021 09:05 AM IST Updated: September 26, 2021 10:13 AM IST
CPM
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite snatching a historic victory in the recent assembly elections, it has now been found that the pre-poll assessment of the CPM had gone wrong in some constituencies.

The CPM lost nine seats that it anticipated to win and registered victory in seven seats that the party thought it would lose.

In a way, this also indicated the gap between the data collected by party machinery at the grassroots level and the actual result. The party has been going off the mark in terms of its electoral assessment, quite often.

RELATED ARTICLES

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the party had claimed victory prospects in 18 seats. The leadership came to this conclusion based on the data and feedback provided by the district committees to the state committee.

Subsequently, the lapses in the assessment were evaluated by the state leadership self-critically. The party decided to go in for a detailed postmortem since many seats that it anticipated to win, did not come to their kitty.

Besides evaluating the reasons for the defeat, the party also decided to hold leaders accountable at different levels and initiate disciplinary action against them.

The CPM had expected to lose the Kuttiyadi constituency which had witnessed open revolt from a section of party members over candidate selection.

The party was not sure of  Kadnapallly Ramachandran’s victory in Kannur and K P Sumesh’s victory in  Azhikode. 

Besides, the CPM had also expected defeat in CPI seats Thrissur and Nadapuram.

The party had not anticipated the victory of minister Ahmed  Devarkovil in Kozhikode south. On the other hand, the CPM was sure of Jose K Mani’s victory in the Pala constituency.

The seats that the party expected to lose, but won:

(Margin of victory within brackets)

Kannur (1745)

Azhikode (6141)

Kuttiyadi (333)

Nadapuram (4035)

Thiruvambady (5596)

Kozhikode South (12,459)

Thrissur (946)

Seats which party expected to win, but lost:

(Drop in votes within brackets)

Mannarkkad (5870)

Chalakudy(1057)

Thrippunithura (992)

Perumbavoor (2899)

Kaduthuruthy (4256)

Pala (15,378)

Kundara (4523)

Karunagapally (29,208)

Kovalam (11,562)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.