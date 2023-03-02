Illegal migration to Israel: Agents charge Rs 3.5 lakh per person

Kollam: Several gangs are actively involved in the state in trafficking humans to Israel for money. Illegal migration to Israel is facilitated through group tours that arrive in the country using visit visa.

The charge is Rs 3.5 lakh per person. The deal is struck for ‘disappearing’ after the 11-day trip. Those who join for the return trip are charged Rs 1.5 lakh.

People interested in traveling to the country need to submit names through agents. Those who want to continue in Israel should first give Rs 50,000 and a copy of their passport.

Those who have acquaintances in Israel or know someone who had ‘jumped’ earlier will get preference. Those who don’t have such contacts will be introduced to people who can give them accommodation.

But for this, another sum will have to be given to these agents. Now people are getting recruited to the groups that will be traveling to Israel from April first week.

Out of the total 17 people who had gone in such a team last time, only ten returned to Kerala.