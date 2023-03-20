Kerala Niyamasabha hosts Malayalam's evergreen star Sheela

Veteran Malayalam actor Sheela fulfilled her desire of visiting the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Sheela had expressed her wish to the Speaker's Office: "I have been to Thiruvananthapuram several times, but I have not visited the Niyamasabha. I wish to."

She promptly received an invite, and the other day Speaker AN Shamseer and officials received the yesteryear star.

When Sheela reached the Assembly, the session had been adjourned after the Opposition staged a protest.

The actor met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and later spent some time in the VIP gallery after business in the house resumed.

In her prime, Sheela was the most popular female actor in Malayalam cinema. Her pairing with Prem Nazir in over 100 films is a record. In 2019, Sheela was honoured with the JC Daniel Award, the highest honour in Malayalam cinema instituted by the state government.