Arikomban roams in Periyakanal estate amid district authority's preparations to capture it

Our Correspondent
Published: March 23, 2023 10:39 AM IST
Forest officials sid that the supervisor of the Panniyar estate canteen in Idukki was sleeping in the canteen when the elephant broke open the canteen door in search of food. Photo: Manorama Online
Munnar: Arikomban continued to trigger panic in Munnar when the district authority is all set to capture the wild jumbo with a comprehensive plan. The wild tusker was spotted in Periyakanal estate in the wee hours of Thursday. The natives reported that Arikomban was straying in Anayirankal dam on Wednesday.

The district authority has announced 'Operation Arikomban' with elaborate arrangements to capture the rogue tusker. Prohibitory orders will be imposed in Santhanpara and Chinnakanal panchayats on March 26 for carrying out the operation.

Eleven teams, comprising 71 personnel including forest department officers, have been formed to capture Arikomban. The operation will start at 4 am on Saturday. The aim is to take this jumbo to Kodanad with the help of kumki elephants after tranquillizing it. The Collector also urged the public, including local residents, to strictly follow the police instructions and not to enter the area to watch the tusker being captured.

The tusker has been attacking houses and plantations here for a long time. 

The current plan is to lure Arikomban to Cement Palam and take it captive. A mock drill will be conducted on March 24 (Friday) prior to the mission. If the tusker is not caught on March 26, the operation will be continued the next day. Traffic regulations will be imposed on all roads in the area including BL Ram and Power House.

