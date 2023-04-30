Mission Arikomban: Another feather in Dr Arun Zachariah's cap

Chinnakanal (Idukki): The attention of the public in Kerala all through Saturday was riveted to reports on the capture and translocation of wild tusker named 'Arikomban'. One man hogged the limelight as the Forest Department team struggled to corner the elephant so that its Chief Veterinary Surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah could dart the behemoth successfully.

The credit for bringing Arikomban to its knees on Saturday within 24 hours of beginning the mission should go to the chief veterinary surgeon. Dr Zachariah and others in the team rose to the challenge despite criticism as the mission faltered on Day-1 as Arikomban eluded them.

Arikomban capitulated before Dr Zachariah a day after the capture mission commenced at Chinnakanal. The same elephant did not give in to the same vet even after being darted with the tranquillizer six years ago.

The important wild elephant missions led by Dr Zachariah this year were capturing and caging the elephant code-named PM-2, which had entered Sultan Bathery town in Wayanad district in January, and another elephant, PT Selvan, in Palakkad on January 22.

It was Dr Zachariah who led from the front many of the wildlife operations that have been conducted in different districts in Kerala in recent years. Dr Zachariah has the experience of bringing back to life several wild animals in and outside the forest.

The expert vet, who hails from Manassery near Mukkam in Kozhikode district, began his career in the Forest Department at Muthanga in Wayanad. He began his storied career as the assistant veterinary officer. He studied at the College of Forestry of the Kerala Agriculture University and London Veterinary College.

Dr Zachariah, who chose this field owing to his love of the forest and wildlife, has been working in the Forest Department for the past 23 years.

Arikomban is named so for its liking for rice (ari in Malayalam) stored in ration shops and residences of people. After its capture, Arikomban was shifted to the Periyar National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary where it was released on Sunday morning.