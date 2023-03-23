Idukki murder: Anumol's last voice message to aunt in Muscat mentions verbal abuse by husband

Kanchiyar (Idukki): Anumol left the nursery school on Friday evening after making the necessary arrangements for its annual day celebrations. The 27-year-old teacher, however, did not attend the celebrations the next day.

On March 22, Wednesday, her mother Philomina was inconsolable outside Anumol's house. "Wasn't my daughter like a fluttering parakeet," the woman wailed.

Inside, Kattappana Deputy Superintendent of Police VA Nishadmon, Station House Officer Vishal Johnson, Principal Sub-Inspector K Dileep Kumar, and other officers were conducting the inquest in the presence of Sub-Collector Arun S Kumar.

Though Anumol's decomposing body was found wrapped in a blanket and tucked away under a cot in the bedroom around 6 pm the previous day, the inquest began only around 9.30 am on Wednesday. Fingerprint experts, too, were at the scene.

It has been estimated that the body must be at least five days old. The preliminary investigation could not ascertain the cause of the death since the body was highly putrefied. By noon, the body was shifted to the Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The last call



Salomi, Anumol's paternal aunt in Oman's capital Muscat received a voice message on WhatsApp around 8 pm on March 17. In the message, Anumol complained that her husband had reached home drunk, and was verbally abusing her.

"I am capable of eking out a living elsewhere. I need not go to my house. I can stay in a convent," she reportedly said.

She went on to explain her situation — "not allowing either to live or die".

"I am fed up with life," the woman continued. "I should live somewhere no one could find me. Let people say anything about me. Only those who are experiencing (the situation) would understand it. Outsiders could say that we should adjust and live together. I don't want it anymore. A man is not inevitable for a woman to live," Anumol purportedly said in the voice message.

That was the last time her relatives heard from her. Though Salomi replied to the message, she did not get a response. Later, Anumol's phone was found switched off.

Vijesh's lies and Sibina's suspicion

On Saturday, March 18, Anumol's husband Vijesh allegedly told relatives that she had gone to attend the nursery's anniversary in the morning despite their child, a girl, being down with a fever. The woman, however, had not reached the nursery.

When contacted, Vijesh told the nursery authorities that they were with their child at the hospital. The man even forwarded his selfie with the child from the hospital to a relative.

That evening, Vijesh told the relatives that Anumol had not returned home. Though the relatives reached the couple's residence at Pezhumkavala on Sunday, the man maintained that Anumol had left the house. Subsequently, he went to the police station along with her wife's kin and lodged a "missing" complaint.

Salomi's daughter Sibina visited the police station again on Tuesday after the investigation, reportedly, did not make much progress. Sibina claimed that Vijesh had, meanwhile, accused Anumol of being in a relationship with someone. He also said that the possibility of her eloping with her 'paramour' could not be ruled out, since she had ornaments, a chain, and a ring, with her.

Sibina informed the police of Vijesh's version. The woman later said that an investigation into the alleged love angle could not establish the existence of the said paramour and she suspected foul play.

Anumol's cousin shared her suspicion with her relatives, who rushed to the couple's house and found the woman's decomposing body under the cot on Tuesday.

Local residents gather outside Anumol's home when inquest proceedings begin. Photo: Manorama

Body hidden for three days

Kanchiyar: Anumol's residence has been flanked by two other houses — all on nine cents. Still, the murder came to light only after three days.

The concrete road leading to the couple's house goes up a steep elevation before winding downhill. The couple had been living at Pezhumkavala with their daughter for the past two years.

Their two neighbours came to know of Anumol's death only after her relatives had found the body.

Anumol was a dear teacher to the children and colleagues at the FC Convent Jyothi Nursery School at Pallikavala. She was at the forefront, preparing for the school's March 18 anniversary.

The neighbours recalled that there were no major quarrels between the couple despite having differences.