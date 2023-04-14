Thamarassery expat kidnapping: Shafi's second video out, says brother behind abduction

Kozhikode: A new video clip of Thamarassery expat Shafi, who was kidnapped by a four-member gang from his home last Friday, has come out.

In the video, the second one to be out in as many days, Shafi claimed that his younger brother Naufal was behind the abduction.

In the video, which was out on Thursday, Shafi had claimed that both of them together pilfered and smuggled 325 kg of gold from the Saudi Arabian royal family.

In the latest video, a tearful Shafi is seen saying that his father and others used to warn him against Naufal, saying that the brother will whisk away all his property, Manorama News reported.

Shafi said that he has two daughters and after his death, as per Muslim Law, the property will go to his brother. He said this was the reason why Naufal tried to stage the abduction.

Police not doubting Naufal

Meanwhile, police said that they have no reasons to doubt Naufal, at the moment. Naufal, who still stays at their Thamarassery home, has been cooperating with cops right from the day of the abduction. The police feel that the abductors are forcing Shafi to speak against Naufal.

Eight days since abduction

The cops are yet to find the location at which the videos are shot, even as eight days have passed since the NRI businessman was abducted. Shafi was kidnapped from his home on April 7. His wife, Seniya, who was also captured was pushed out of the car barely 150 metres from their house.

Seniya said the abductors arrived in a white Maruti Swift with their faces covered. Some parts of the weapons used by the group were found in the couples' courtyard.

The police had received information that Shafi and his abductors were involved in hawala transactions. The police uncovered the role of a gold smuggling gang in the abduction while questioning two persons in the custody of the investigation team.