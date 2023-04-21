Maiden Vande Bharat run only with invitees, book your ticket from April 26

Thiruvananthapuram: The Railways has planned a grand inauguration of the maiden Vande Bharat Express train to be run in Kerala. Employees from various departments have also been directed to participate in the event. The most number of employees are from the engineering section: 500.

Only those invited will be allowed for the maiden journey of the Vande Bharat train on April 25. The inaugural service will stop at certain main stations that are not part of the regular schedule.

Vande Bharat selfie points will also be set up at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Station where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train.

Onboard announcement

Announcements, to be made in the Vande Bharat train, have been sent from the Integral Coach Factory, Perambur, Chennai, to be recorded in Malayalam. Similar to Metro, announcements will be made inside the coach about the next station.

Bookings from April 26

Public may reserve tickets for the regular services from April 26 onwards. The booking for the train will be available on the IRCTC website within a few hours of issuing the final notification. The IRCTC is also making efforts to ensure excellent food on Vande Bharat. While booking the tickets itself, the passengers can give the options on whether they want to have food on board the train. The ticket fares will vary accordingly.