Thrissur girl dies after mobile phone explodes while watching video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2023 09:40 AM IST Updated: April 25, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Adithya Sree was a third standard student.

Thrissur: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl was killed after a mobile phone exploded in her hand while watching a video at her house in Thiruvilwamala here. The deceased is Adithya Sree, daughter of Pazhayannur block panchayat former member Ashok Kumar and Soumya.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday. According to police, overheating of the battery may be led to the explosion as the child was watching the videos for a long time. Further details will be revealed only after forensic examination.

According to reports, the child breathed her last soon after the mobile phone exploded.

Pazhayannur police have taken further proceedings. Forensic experts will reach the house to complete the formalities.

Sources close to the police revealed that a detailed examination will be carried out by experts over the explosion of the mobile phone. It is learnt that the phone was purchased three years back. Adithya Sree's uncle had purchased the phone for her father.

Last year, the phone's battery got replaced at the same shop. 

When the incident took place, only Adithya Sree and her grandmother were present at the house. The phone exploded when the grandmother left for the kitchen to take food.

“ The child suffered severe injuries on her face. Her fingers on her right hand got severed and her palm was found broken,” said police.

Adithya Sree was a third-standard student at Thiruvilawamala Christ New Life School. 

