Malappuram woman police officer arrested for swindling 9 lakh and 93 sovereigns gold

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 28, 2023 12:58 AM IST
The accused Aryasri is a native of Thavanur in Malappuram.
Topic | Malappuram

A Malappuram woman police officer was arrested for cheating two persons by swindling gold and money.

Aryasri (47), a native of Thavanur, who works as an ASI with the Valanchery Police Station, was arrested by the Ottappalam Police.

She is accused of swindling Rs 1.5 lakh and 93 sovereigns of gold from a Pazhayannur native and Rs 7.5 lakh from an Ottappalam native.

According to the police, Aryasri convinced the Pazhayannur native, who was also a classmate, in 2017 that she will return the gold and twice the money in a year.

As per the complaint, Aryasri was paid the money in three instalments.

The incident pertaining to the case filed by the Ottapalam native took place two years ago. According to the complaint, Aryasri borrowed the money claiming to start a business.

The accused has been remanded and based on the complaints, she was suspended by the district police chief.

