Saudi-returnee Jaleel was murdered, three arrested, search on for killer

Our Correspondent
Published: May 20, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Topic | Malappuram

Perinthalmanna: In a swift breakthrough police have cracked the suspicious death of a Non-Resident Indian who went missing days ago as soon as he landed in the Cochin airport on a flight from Saudi Arabia. Three people have been arrested and a hunt is on for the killer.

Police confirmed Abdul Jaleel, 42, an Agali native, was subjected to grievous assault after he was abducted upon his return on May 16. They have identified one Yahya, a resident of Kariavattom in Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district, as the murderer.

Yahya is absconding after admitting Jaleel to hospital at Perinthalmanna, police stated.

As reported earlier Jaleel died by 12.15am on Friday at a private hospital in Perinthalmanna on the fourth day of his disappearance. He was on ventilator support.

Jaleel was earlier found unconscious and bleeding by the roadside at Akkaparamb in Malappuram.

He had even suffered hack injuries.

Jaleel, who worked as a driver at Jeddah, landed at the Cochin International Airport at 9.45am on May 15. Thereafter, he went missing.

