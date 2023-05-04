Domestic violence, extramarital affair, sorcery: CPM suspends Alappuzha leader on wife's complaint

The vice-president of Alappuzha district panchayat has been suspended for six months from CPM.

The ruling party took the action on Bipin C Babu based on a complaint filed by his wife, Mineesa Jabbar, who is also a member of CPM.

Besides, domestic violence, Bipin is accused of extramarital affair and black magic.

The Kayamkulam area committee of CPM convened a special meeting on being instructed by state secretary MV Govindan to suspend Bipin.

Mineesa, who is a member of the Kareelakulangara local committee, had lodged her complaint with the Alappuzha district secretary three months ago.

However, no action had been taken. On Sunday, the matter was discussed at a secretariat meeting attended by Govindan, who called for action on Bipin.

The state secretary also reprimanded the district leadership for not acting promptly.