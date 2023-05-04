Malayalam
Education dept prohibits summer classes in state, warns of stern action in case of violation

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 04, 2023 08:27 PM IST
Students covering their heads with bags due to the blazing sun while walking to an examination centre in Kottayam. Photo: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram:

Thiruvananthapuram: The state's education department on Thursday instructed schools against holding classes during the mid-summer vacation.

The directive is applicable to government, aided, unaided, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools. Schools following CBSE and ICSE syllabuses have also been asked to abide by the order.

Though a similar directive was issued in 2017, many institutions did not comply. Hence, the government decided to come out with the circular a second time.

According to the circular, the school concerned will be held responsible for any medical emergencies that students may encounter while in class or on the way due to the summer heat.

The department also said that strict action will be taken against school authorities and teachers who violate the rules.

The education department had received many complaints about classes being held in violation of the earlier government order. The department also instructed education officers to ensure institutions comply with the directive.

The circular also recommends that action be taken against officials responsible if any violation is noticed.

The National Child Rights Commission too had suggested that schools not hold classes in the state during the mid-summer vacation.

