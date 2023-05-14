Sunk or seized? What happened to the drug-carrying 'mother ship' intercepted by NCB-Navy?

Kochi: The 2,525-kg massive drug seizure in a joint operation by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and the Indian Navy has all the elements of a thriller, going by the details of the operations.

The estimated cost of the seized contraband – 'superior quality' methamphetamine (crystal meth) – is a whopping Rs 25,000 crore which makes it the biggest catch by the agencies from the Indian waters.

The operation took place at an undisclosed location, speculated to be somewhere off Kerala just because the Navy handed the seized drugs to the NCB in Kochi from where the latter addressed media.

NCB sources revealed on Sunday that the contraband belonged to the notorious drug mafia led by Pakistan-based Haji Salim. A suspected Pakistani is in the custody of the agency and is to be produced before a local court in Kochi.

The agencies intercepted the vessel carrying the drugs as part of their Operation Samudragupt which targets ships carrying narcotic contraband through the Indian Ocean region.

Kerala Police guard the 2,525-kg methamphetamine (crystal meth), a dangerous drug, in Kochi. Photo: Manorama

Even as the agencies have revealed the details of the catch and the operation, one thing remains mysterious. What happened to the vessel which the agencies intriguingly call 'Mother Ship'?

When the news of the story broke first, it seemed like the ship was also seized. However, it turned out that there was no clear answer, officially, on what happened to the 'unnamed and unidentified' vessel.

Ask about the ship, the official version is that “investigation is on.”

However, NCB sources, unofficially, say that the ship was sunk. It goes like those onboard the ship, except the suspected Pakistani, managed to escape on small boats after capsizing the vessel.

If that is what actually happened, the ship must be still lying somewhere on the seafloor. If so, does the Navy know the location? Are they carrying out any search operations? Did the forces manage to seize all that was onboard the ship before it sank? There are no official or unofficial answers yet.

The mystery over the ship also adds to the speculation that it could well be in the custody of the forces. Asked if it is the case, a senior NCB official answered in the negative. The question was repeated to two other officers, and the answer was “We don't know what happened to the ship.”

However, one of them suggested that the catch they revealed in Kochi on Saturday was only a part of the real seizure. It could just be that there is more to the story of the mysterious 'mother ship'.