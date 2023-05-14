Drug haul: Pak-based racket under scanner as NCB, Navy begin probe

Kochi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Navy have started a detailed investigation into the massive drug seizure from a ship at an undisclosed location in Indian waters.



Nearly 2,500 kg of drug worth Rs 15,00 crore was seized in a joint operation by the Navy and the NCB. As per the preliminary assumption, a Pakistan-based racket led by Haji Salim is suspected behind the trafficking, officials sources said.

The Navy has launched a search to trace the members of the racket who managed to flee from the ship and recover the stock which they jettisoned in the sea.

The NCB officials said the Saturday seizure was the largest haul of methamphetamine (crystal meth) in the country and a Pakistani national has been detained in connection with it.

The NCB and the Navy launched a joint operation to seize drugs from the vessel after receiving a tip-off on the drug trafficking through the Indian waters.

A total of 134 sacks of methamphetamine were seized from the ship. The officials confirmed that three labs in Pakistan produced the substance.

“ Three different symbols were found on the sacks of the drugs. Hence, it is confirmed that the drugs were produced in three labs. The packaging was also cleverly done to preserve it in the sea,” said the officials.

The Pakistani national who was detained from the ship is being interrogated in Kochi. NCB is inquiring about the person's accomplices, his major drug trafficking locations, financial transactions and international relations.

Traffickers tried to sink ship

The drug trafficking gang tried to sink the ship when they realised that NCB and Navy officials were on their tail. After capsizing the vessel, the gang members took boats and managed to flee from the spot. The navy officials detained the Pakistan national after chasing one of these boats.

The officials seized the 2,500 kg drug and a satellite phone from the ship. According to reports, the Pakistan government's official logo was also found in some of the sacks.