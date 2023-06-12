Malayalam
Kerala's Congress chief Sudhakaran named accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 12, 2023 05:46 PM IST Updated: June 12, 2023 06:24 PM IST
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran (left) with Monson Mavunkal (right). File photo
Topic | Ernakulam

The Monson Mavunkal fraud case has taken a fresh turn with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran named second accused by the Crime Branch.

Crime Branch on Monday served notice on Sudhakaran to appear for questioning at its office in Kalamassery on Wednesday.

The alleged connection between the senior Congress leader and the fake antique dealer came to light after the two were pictured together, sources said.

However, Sudhakaran had claimed he had no financial dealings with Mavunkal, who had also impersonated a physician.

Sudhakaran had said he met Mavunkal on five occasions to seek treatment, but discontinued it after there wasn't any progress.

A number of senior officers in the state police, including former chief Lokanath Behera had been pictured with the conman.

ADGP Manoj Abraham and former IG G Lakshman were also found to have visited Mavunkal at his residence in Kochi, where he had set up a fake antique museum.

Behera had said his visit was only with the intention of seeing the museum while Lakshman was suspended for maintaining a close connection with Mavunkal.

He was later reinstated after the Crime Branch gave him a clean chit.

