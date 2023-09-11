Monson Mavunkal case: KPCC chief Sudhakaran to be quizzed by ED today

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the fake antiques case involving fraud-accused Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran has been told to appear for quizzing at 11 am today. Mavunkal is accused of swindling nearly Rs 10 crore from various persons. He was arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021.

Sudhakaran had been pictured with Monson on various occasions. The Congress leader has maintained that he visited Monson at his residence for treatment as the latter had claimed to be a cosmetologist.

When the ED last questioned Sudhakaran on August 22, it had quizzed him about Monson's financial dealings and his businesses and partners.

Today, the ED reportedly has asked the Congress leader to furnish details of his bank transactions over the last five years.

Besides Sudhakaran, senior police officer, IG Lakshman is also facing charges for allegedly aiding Mavunkal. He was suspended in November 2021 for his alleged connections with Mavunkal.