Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Monson Mavunkal case: KPCC chief Sudhakaran to be quizzed by ED today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2023 12:38 AM IST
K Sudhakaran
K Sudhakaran. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the fake antiques case involving fraud-accused Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran has been told to appear for quizzing at 11 am today. Mavunkal is accused of swindling nearly Rs 10 crore from various persons. He was arrested by the Crime Branch in September 2021.

Sudhakaran had been pictured with Monson on various occasions. The Congress leader has maintained that he visited Monson at his residence for treatment as the latter had claimed to be a cosmetologist.

RELATED ARTICLES

When the ED last questioned Sudhakaran on August 22, it had quizzed him about Monson's financial dealings and his businesses and partners.

Today, the ED reportedly has asked the Congress leader to furnish details of his bank transactions over the last five years.

Besides Sudhakaran, senior police officer, IG Lakshman is also facing charges for allegedly aiding Mavunkal. He was suspended in November 2021 for his alleged connections with Mavunkal.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.