Kerala child rights panel moves SC against increasing stray dog attacks

New Delhi: Citing increased stray dog attacks in Kerala, especially against children, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to curb the menace.



The commission has also pointed out that it has received several complaints about the ‘nuisance’ of street dogs and children being fatally bitten by them.

The statutory body has filed an intervention application in a pending civil appeal filed by the Kannur district panchayat seeking a direction to cull dangerous dogs in the district.

The Commission told the Supreme Court that 1,1776 cases were reported in 2022 and 6,276 cases have been reported till June. The panel has also cited the recent death of an 11-year-old child due stray dog attack in Kannur on June 11.

The state commission asked to intervene in the matter and has recommended the culling or confinement of stray dogs to tackle the problem of the increasing human-dog conflict.

(With Live Law inputs)