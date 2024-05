Thiruvananthapuram: A 10-year-old boy who went missing from Kanjiramkulam's Pulluvila here two days ago was found dead in a canal near his house on Thursday.

Ranjin, the son of the Ranjith and Shiji, had gone to play with his friend but did not return home. His body was found during a subsequent search operation by Kanjiramkulam police. The body will be shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital for autopsy.