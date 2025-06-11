The much-anticipated Malayalam action entertainer 'Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies' has officially gone on the floors in the vibrant streets of Fort Kochi, heralding the launch of one of Kerala’s most ambitious cinematic ventures. Rooted deeply in the culture and chaos of Fort Kochi, and infused with the flair and drama of WWE-style wrestling, 'Chatha Pacha' by debutant Adhvaith Nayar promises a thrilling, genre-defying ride packed with heart, humour, and raw power.

Produced by Reel World Entertainment — the new-age banner founded by Ramesh & Ritesh S Ramakrishnan, Shoukath Ali, and Cannes-winning filmmaker Shihan Shoukath, who also serves as the film’s Creative Producer, the project has already stirred industry buzz for its bold vision and unique blend of local storytelling with global appeal. The project is further elevated with its association with Mammootty Kampany’s MD George Sebastian and Sunil Singh.

'Chatha Pacha' has a stellar line of cast and crew bringing together some of the finest in the industry. Anend C Chandran will crank the camera for the film, while the screenplay is by Sanoop Thykoodam. Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath are part of the cast. Music is by the legendary trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, making their Malayalam debut with background score by Mujeeb Majeed and lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Praveen Prabhakar handles editing and costumes and makeup are by Melwy J and Ronex Xavier. Art is by Sunil Das and the high octane action sequences will be directed by Kalai Kingson. Arish Aslam and Jibin john are the chief associate directors. George S is the executive producer of Chatha Pacha and Sunil Singh manages the line production with Prashant Narayanan as the production controller.