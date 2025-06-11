Megastar Mammootty's father-in-law P S Abu has passed away. Abu, who was 92, was suffering from an age-related illness and had been undergoing treatment for some time now. The funeral will be held at Chembittapally Juma Masjid in Mattancherry on Wednesday evening.

According to Times of India, Abu, who resided at Star Junction, had been actively involved in community affairs in Mattancherry and was also the former president of the Ilaya Kovilakam Mahal. Abu was the son of the late Sulaiman Sahib and Amina of Payattu Paramba House. His wife Nabeesa passed away in 2020, while he is survived by four children. Mammootty's wife Sulfath Kutty is among his daughters. He is also survived by children Aziz, Rasiya and Soujath and children-in-law -- Saleem, Sainudheen, and Jameez Aseeb. His grandchildren and children are expected to attend the funeral, which will be held at 8 pm.

Mammootty, who was last seen in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial 'Dominic and the Ladies' Purse' had also headlined 'Bazooka'. Both the films did not do well in theatres, though the veteran actor had a series of commercial hits in the last few years.