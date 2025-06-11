Manoj K Jayan became emotional as he spoke about his former wife Urvashi at the press meet announcing his daughter Tejalakshmi’s debut movie 'Sundariyayaval Stella.' Manoj, who looked visibly moved, said he had urged his daughter to seek Urvashi’s consent first as soon as she revealed that she wanted to pursue acting. Tejalakshmi was seen consoling her father by gently holding his hands when he got emotional.

“This is the happiest moment in my life. I hardly imagined such a thing when we moved here from Chennai when she was just seven years old. I wanted her to study well, find a good job, and get married. There was a gap in my career because I loved my daughter and spent time taking care of her. I sent her to a school that I preferred; she wanted to study in Bengaluru after completing Plus Two. I was okay when she said she wanted to work there. She then worked in a few companies in Bengaluru,” said Manoj K Jayan.

Tejalakshmi first revealed her desire to act in movies to her father two years ago. “She first spoke about this to my wife Asha who is also her good friend. When she informed me, I asked her to let her mother know first. I told her she should first seek Urvashi’s blessings even if she had to travel to Chennai. She is among the most versatile actresses in South India. So, my daughter went to Chennai to seek her mother’s blessings. Urvashi was happy to give her blessings,” noted the actor.

Manoj’s close friends Sethu and Alex had helped Tejalakshmi land a good story. “When Sethu told me about a story that would be perfect for my daughter’s debut, I wanted Urvashi to hear it first. I thought she should take the decision as she is a well-sought established actor. I listened to the story only after Urvashi and my daughter liked it. I too liked it very much,” Manoj K Jayan said.