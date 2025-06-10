Australia have promoted Marnus Labuschagne as Usman Khawaja's opening partner, while South Africa have included Lungi Ngidi in their playing XI for the World Test Championship final starting Wednesday at Lord's.

Australia defeated India in the previous WTC final, while South Africa are aiming their first ICC trophy in over two decades. South Africa's win in the 1998 Champions Trophy was their last triumph in an ICC event.

Australia have left out teenage batting star Sam Konstas. Captain Pat Cummins said the 19-year-old was disappointed but said "he's got a long career ahead of him". However, the big talking point will be Labuschagne's return to the opener role, which will only be the second time in nine years. Cummins expressed hope that Labuschagne's better average against England (39.36), and at Lord's (45.33) in particular will fetch them runs.

For Temba Bavuma, the tough call was to drop Dane Paterson, who had five-fors against Sri Lanka and Pakistan in recent months. Lungi Ngidi's experience stood out when picking their playing XI. "Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made. We see what Dane Paterson did for us to the end of last season," captain Bavuma said.

Ngidi last played a Test match in August but has dismissed Joe Root at Lord's in 2022. He will join Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen in the South African pace attack. Wian Mulder will bat at No. 3 and can be useful with the ball, having picked 30 wickets in 18 matches.

For Australia, Cameron Green has been named at No. 3 as he returns to action after a surgery in October. Josh Hazlewood has been included in place of Scott Boland in the Aussie pace attack.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.