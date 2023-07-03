Idukki man says he was jailed on fake rape charge, Crime Branch probe ordered

Idukki: The Crime Branch has launched a probe on the complaint of a 42-year-old man from the Idukki district, who has claimed that he was imprisoned for 45 days in a fake rape case.

Prajesh Vasu, a daily-wage worker from Pazhayarikandam near Kanjikuzhi, has said that he is not guilty of the crime. He claims the complainant was coerced by her husband to file a false complaint.

Vasu says the complainant's husband was unhappy with him because he refused to do a job. “I make a living by chopping down trees and I refused to fell a tree the complainant’s husband asked me because he never pays me. He only offers illegally brewed liquor,” Prajesh said.

He says a posse of cops from the Kanjikuzhi Station took him into custody on April 17 after surrounding his house. “The complainant told others that she was threatened by her husband to file a false complaint against me. But at the crucial juncture of giving a statement, they backtracked and I was slapped with charges of forcefully entering the house of the woman and raping her.”

Prajesh says the police have yet to disclose the medical report.

After he came out of jail on May 31, Prajesh approached the district police chief who ordered a Crime Branch probe. Prajesh said he has expressed willingness to undergo a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

According to Prajesh, the complainant and her husband moved from the locality after filing the case. Their house remains closed, he said.

The Crime Branch DySP who is investigating the case said that several persons have been questioned over the complaint filed by Prajesh.

Meanwhile, the people of Kanjikuzhi have formed an action council in support of Prajesh. At least 117 persons signed a petition that they submitted to the police demanding clarity on the matter without further delay.