Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Idukki man arrested for raping, circulating objectionable video of woman friend

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 26, 2024 08:25 PM IST
Bibin, 32. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: A 32-year-old man in Idukki district was arrested on Monday on the charges of abduction, rape and circulation of objectionable video of a woman.

The accused, Bibin (32), from Thoppipala in Kanchiyar here allegedly raped the complainant and filmed her before sharing the footage with his friends and relatives.

The Adimali Police said Bibin met the woman at a marriage function and established a relationship with her before taking her to a lodge in Admiali last month. He is also accused of threatening the woman.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police have recovered a mobile phone from the accused. He has also been booked under provisions of the IT Act.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE