Congress Secy in-charge of Kerala booked after he asked 'Mr Pinarayi, how is your girlfriend Swapna Suresh'

Kannur: Kannur Police on Thursday charged Congress national secretary in charge of Kerala and former Lok Sabha member Viswanathan Perumal with "malignantly delivering a provocative speech that could trigger riots" for making coloured remarks against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and linking him to Swapna Suresh, a gold smuggling case accused.



Kannur Town Police Station House Officer -- inspector Binu Mohan said Perumal has been charged with Section 153 of the IPC based on a complaint filed by P K Baiju, who claimed to be a journalist and social worker.

On June 4, the Congress in Kerala took out a protest march to the police headquarters in all the districts against foisting of fake cases against Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

Addressing a gathering of Congress workers in front of the Office of Kannur City Commissioner, Perumal said: "Mr Pinarayi sir, How is your girlfriend?" The Congress workers gathered around him cheered and clapped.

He then repeated: "How is your best girlfriend in Kerala Swapna Suresh?"

Not just sexual harassment, Pinarayi Vijayan is responsible for the smuggling of tonnes of gold, he alleged. "Where is the CBI, where is the Enforcement (Directorate), where is the I-T (Income Tax Department)," he asked. He answered his question: "They are not doing anything because Pinarayi and Modi are good friends".

The former MP from Kancheepuram said the Congress had two enemies in the country. The first is not the communist, but their leader Pinarayi Vijayan and the second is Narendra Modi, the "foolish prime minister of the country" who is "not politically mature".

The two are planning to commit atrocities against the Congress leaders and workers, Perumal said at the protest meet in Kannur on July 4.

The following day, Baiju filed a complaint with the Kannur Town Police.