Kozhikode: A teenager was electrocuted from an electric line while cycling at Maniyoor near Vadakara in Kozhikode on Thursday.

Mohammed Nihal, 16, died of electric shock after getting entangled in the electric line that had broken loose in the rain.

Onlookers were able to get to the boy only after the electric line was switched off. He was declared dead at the hospital. Nihal, son of Muthuvana Kadakkodi Hameed, was preparing for higher studies.