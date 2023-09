Kozhikode: A four-year-old girl, who was electrocuted by a table fan, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Asla Khathoon from Kinassery, a suburban area in Kerala's Kozhikode, suffered an electric shock when she touched a table fan at her residence at 11 pm on Monday. Though rushed to the Government Medical College hospital, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning.

She was an LKG student at Government LP School, Kinassery.